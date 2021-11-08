Roberta “Bert” Alene Shaw, 77 of Jacksonville, earned her angel wings on November 5th, 2021.
She was born in Scott County on February 24th, 1944. She graduated Bluffs High school in 1962.
She married Reginald “Red” Shaw on Dec. 31st 1964 and he preceded her in death on April 10th, 2014. Also preceding her in death is her daughter, Robin White and great grandson, Hudson Adcock.
She is survived by children Rhonda (Todd) Clayton of Concord, Reggie Shaw of Jacksonville and son-in-law Kevin White (Lesia Stone) of Roodhouse.
Grandkids- Chris White, Tasha White (Tommy Richards), Amber (Janson) Nesbo, Thomasina (Bryce) Adcock, Jealene, Ty and Macie Clayton. Great Grandkids- Jade Hamilton, Ashten Richards, Harper & Hadley White, Waylon Nesbo, and Owen Adcock due soon. As well as several who considered her their own “Granny”.
Throughout her life she worked at Mobil Chemical, Burrus Seed Farms, and Enterprise rent a car, she also was a 4-H leader. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and teaching her grandkids how to do different crafts, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies that everyone loved, going to Cardinal’s baseball games, vacationing with family, taking road trips around the country with her daughter and grandkids. She loved spending time with her friends and having lunch with her ladies group. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids most of all. She made a giant impact on everyone who knew her. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones. We will miss you Granny Shaw!
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Anna Terrace Activity Fund.
