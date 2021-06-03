Robert Moulton, age 71, passed away unexpectedly June 1, 2021 in St. Peters, MO. He was born 12/27/49 in White Hall, IL, the son of Jeanne Coonrod Moulton and Fred Moulton. He married Jo Ellen Will 6/13/70 in Bloomington, IL and she survives. He is also survived by daughter Heather Timm (Alan) of St Peters, MO and son Bryce Moulton (Eva) of Kalamazoo, MI and 6 grandchildren Nicholas (Nikki), Sienna (12) and Evan Timm (10) and Alexa (15), Maya (13), and Camille Moulton (11) and one great grandson Cole Timm (2). He is also survived by two brothers James (Debbie) Moulton and Steve (Tracy) Moulton and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother Jeanne Moulton and sister Patti Siemer and grandparents.
Bob was the oldest of 4 children. He learned woodworking skills thanks to his father and acquired taste and appreciation of antiques from his grandmother and parents. After graduating from North Greene High school in 1968, Bob attended college at Illinois Wesleyan and ISU, where he graduated in 1972. Bob and Jo returned to White Hall where he followed in his Grandfather and Mothers footsteps and operated Coonrod Insurance and later Moulton Real Estate, retiring in 2017. With his engaging personality and business experience, Bob knew most everyone in town. One day he amazed the grandchildren while in a local restaurant he spoke to and knew everyone there.
Bob loved to paint and encouraged artistic expression in his kids and grandkids; all of whom enjoyed “Bumpa’s” basement studio. He was a third generation member of the White Hall Lions Club, First Baptist Church in White Hall, and helped with Boy Scout Troop 155 for many years. He was fortunate enough to take many family vacations throughout the US with his parents and siblings before he and Jo met. Then in 2017 Bob completed visiting all 50 states. Thanks to his passion for travel, Bob and Jo were able to see much of the world.
Bob’s charm, kind heart and love of family meant he was always there when needed; whether it be to help finish a home improvement project, watch kids or grandkids games or performances, or just offer a warm embrace. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the White Hall Lions Club, Boy Scout Troop 155, or White Hall First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com