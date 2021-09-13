Robert Lee "Bob" Rovey, 70, of Farmersville, Illinois passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. John's Hospice, Springfield, Illinois. Bob was born May 9, 1951. He was the son of Vernon E. and Doris L. (Herter) Rovey. He attended Trinity Lutheran School in Springfield, graduated from Lincolnwood High School in 1969, and attended Lincoln Land Community College. He married Margaret E. Watson on January 7, 1978 in Farmersville, Illinois. Bob was a lifetime farmer and had also been a truck driver for Edgar Greenwalt, Earl Sorrells, and Reuben Smith. He had served as a trustee for the Village of Farmersville and at the time of his death was serving on the Rovey Cemetery Board. He was an avid reader, enjoyed guns and attending live auctions. He was preceded by his parents, a son, Kent Robert Rovey, his in-laws, Marion and Suzanne Watson, 2 brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law. Bob is survived by his wife, Maggie, a son Kevin (Gretchen) Rovey, seven grandchildren, Korbin Rovey, Kaiya Rovey Fiers, Grayson Rovey, Kenden Rovey, Easton Rovey, Kolton Rovey, and Aleigha Gomez, his sister Mary (Bill) Hornbeck of Florida, his cousin Jane Crouch, his aunt Ginny Wendling, his uncle Mart Herter, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating. Masks are required for both the visitation and the service. Burial will take place in Rovey Cemetery, Farmersville. Memorials are suggested to the Farmersville-Waggoner Library, Farmersville, Illinois. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Rovey, please visit Tribute Store
