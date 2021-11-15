Robert Joe Cleeton, 81, of St. Augustine, Florida, went to be with the Lord at 2:23 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 surrounded by his family at Symphony of St. Augustine.
He was born on June 1, 1940 in Mexico, MO to the late Leroy and Viola (Goe) Cleeton.
Bob married the love of his life Shirley J. Crabtree on September 26, 1959 in Kansas City, MO. The two of them shared 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.
Following high school graduation Bob entered the Woolworth Management Program and managed several Woolworth Stores in several different states. He also worked as a salesman for Kamar Buildings in Illinois. In 1983 he founded Direct Action Co. (DAC) a livestock supplement business, moving the business to Dover, Ohio in 1989, from where he later retired.
Bob loved to travel and he especially enjoyed long walks along the beach.
He was active in church all of his life. He was a Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday School teacher for many years at the Community Baptist Church in Dover, Ohio.
Bob is survived by three Children, Rob (Madonna) Cleeton of Medora, IL, Tim (Cindi) Cleeton of Gainesville, FL, and Debra Rhodes of St. Augustine, FL; grandson Ethen Cleeton, granddaughters Rachel Kaiser, Meredith Hall, Molli Cleeton and Sara Cleeton, and six great-grandchildren; three brothers J.W. Cleeton, Ray (Cheryl) Cleeton, and Jerry (Jessica) Cleeton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Daniel: parents, Leroy and Viola; brother Don Cleeton: and In-Laws Bill and Gladys Crabtree
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with Rev. Rob Cleeton Officiant.
Private Family Burial will follow at Pinetree Cemetery in Patterson, IL.
Cremation rites have been entrusted with Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Hospice in St. Augustine.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Joe Cleeton, please visit our floral store.