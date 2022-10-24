Robert D. Huff Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at 3:40 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor.
He was born in Macoupin County, Illinois on August 12, 1937 and was the last surviving of ten children born to the late Lester and Tossie (Whitlock) Huff.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Greenfield High School and spent the majority of his live living in the Medora area, prior to residing at The Villas of Hollybrook in Jerseyville for the past two years.
Bob was employed as a Machinist at Olin Corporation for over 30 years, retiring on December 23, 1999.
Bob enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing and truly embraced country living. He also enjoyed traveling with his son and visiting Colorado to visit family. Throughout his life, Bob was an avid Southwestern High School sports fan, attending as many games as he possibly could. He traveled extensively through the area playing cards and bingo, and cherished the many friendships he made along the way.
He will be deeply missed by his loving son and best friend, Robert Huff Jr. of Alton, as well as his many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Also surviving are his ex-wife, Cora Huff and a step-daughter, Arlene Augsberger, both of Alton; a sister in-law, June Huff; along with special friends, Ginger Bailey and Family, Maggie Moore and Marsha and Reid Mortensen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and their spouses, William “Billy” and Alma Huff, Harold and Geraldine Huff, Raymond Huff and his companion, Fran, George Huff, Homer and Margaret Huff and Francis “Gene” and Dolores Huff; three sisters and their spouses, Mary and Floyd Frost, Hazel and Ralph Long and Edna and Eugene Allen; as well as nieces and nephews, Doug Huff in infancy, a niece at birth, Lyndall and Janice Huff, Jim and Judy Huff, Barbara and Jim Figge, Steven Long and Rosie Huff.
Visitation will be held on from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Southwestern Booster Club, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com