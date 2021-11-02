Robert F. Matthews, 93, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on October 31, 1928, in Arcola, Illinois the son of Robert Kenneth and Ruby Mae Farrier Matthews. He married Delores Corbin on July 19, 1959, in Ashland, Illinois and she survives.
Robert is also survived by one son, Mark Matthews of O’Fallon, MO and two grandson’s Mitchell and Brian Matthews. He is also survived by one brother Richard Matthews of Jacksonville and one sister, Lois Spencer of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Eric Matthews and one sister Ruby Roth.
Robert worked as a salesclerk for forty plus years at Walker Hardware in downtown Jacksonville. He was known for being busy and doing something around the house rather it be a repair or a Knick knack. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War obtaining the rank of Corporal.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home on Friday, November 5th, 2021. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Williamson Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
