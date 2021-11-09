Robert E. Smith, 84, of Jacksonville formerly of Sherman and Chatham, entered his eternal rest with Jesus Christ, Nov. 4, 2021. He was born, April 12, 1937, in Chapin, the son of George W. and Laura M. Rickey Smith. He married Linda S. Faugust in 1963 and later divorced. He then married, Mary Lou Seymour-Allen, Sept. 24, 1993, in Jacksonville.
Surviving is wife, Mary Lou of Jacksonville; children, Denise L. (Joe Christin) Kink of Glenarm and Brian G. (Carrie) Smith of Springfield; stepchildren, Bradley D. Allen of Franklin, Shannan R. (Tim) Smith of Chesterfield and Matthew J. (Bethany) Allen of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Matthew Kink, Jordan Kink, Rachel Kink, Savannah Smith and Hannah Smith; Step grandchildren, Cheyenne (Vance) Kesinger, Emmett Allen, Chloe Allen, Peyton Smith, Preston Smith, Abbie Mizuer, Elijah Owens, Chance Hymes and Deone Salther and step great grandchildren, Olivia, Emma and Dean.
Bob (Bobsox) graduated from Chapin High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school, serving in Scotland as a radio traffic analyst and was honorably discharged in 1959. He worked at MacDonald Aircraft in St. Louis until 1962. He then began working for the State of Illinois and retired with 35 years of continued service. He was a member of the First Christian Church in South Jacksonville. Along with his wife, he attended auctions and shared in the love of antiques and collectibles. For several years, he maintained antique booths, both in Jacksonville and Pleasant Hill. Together, they had Forget-Me-Not Antiques and Collectibles. Among his many interests was the love of their flower gardens, sports and keeping up with political matters. Their little Yorkies, Java and Sophie (now deceased), gave him much comfort and enjoyment. Bob was a faithful husband, devoted dad, and a loving granddad. He loved all of his grandchildren and liked hearing about their many activities.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment in Franklin Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Frist Christian Church Building Fund, Scott County Nursing Center, Samaritan’s Purse, or donor’s choice. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
