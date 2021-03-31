Robert D. Shaw Sr., 82, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. He was born July 2, 1938 in White Hall the son of Beverly Joel and Louise DeShasier Shaw. He married Anna Katherine Grummel on April 28, 1962 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Robert D. “Bobby” Shaw, Jr. (companion, Tammy) of Carrollton and Richard D. “Rick” Shaw of Bluffs; one daughter, Roberta Shaw of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Cody Shaw and Katie Shaw both of Carrollton; one sister, Imogene George of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Vickie Shaw and one brother, Beverly Shaw.
Mr. Shaw had been employed for 20 ½ years at Anderson Clayton in Jacksonville. He attended the Church of Our Saviour. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and enjoyed yardwork, watching westerns and doing crossword puzzles and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He had been a member of the Moose and the Lions Club in Woodson.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Belltown Cemetery. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.