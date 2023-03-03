Robert Clarke

Robert Hughes Clarke, 51, died peacefully at 6:43 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on June 28, 1971 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and was the son of the late Richard and Betty (Hughes) Clarke.
He attended Jerseyville High School, where he created many lasting friendships and fondly looked back on his baseball trip to Russia. He graduated with the Class of 1989 from Jersey Community High School, and following his graduation enlisted with the United States Army. He completed his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and served in Germany, prior to his Honorable Discharge.
Following the death of Rob’s parent’s at a young age, he was lovingly welcomed into the family of Mike and Penny Jarman, and they along with their children and the entire Jarman and Warford Families, embraced and loved Rob as their very own.
Rob enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and mushroom hunting. His love of the outdoors also became a career path for him, as he worked in the landscaping field, eventually owning and operating his own landscaping company – R & B Landscaping.
For the past three years, Rob was employed with the Army Corps. of Engineers as a Lockman, a job he truly loved.
Rob had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed family vacations to Bull Shoals Lake and surrounding himself with the company of his many friends.
Surviving are his adoptive parents, Mike and Penny Jarman of Rosedale; three sisters and brothers in-law, Cheryl and George Vambaketes of Godfrey, Julie and Mike Wendle of Godfrey, Michelle and Keith Krueger of Jerseyville; a brother, Michael Jarman and his companion, Crystal Bock, of Rosedale; his grandparents, Dale “Buzz” and Anna Jarman of Jerseyville; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Rich” Clarke; grandparents, James Rufus and Gwenda Lee Warford; an aunt, Terri Madson; two uncles, James Rufus “Jimmy” Warford and Doug Schfer; as well as cousins, Bree Danielle Warford, Jamie Lee (Blackorby) Arthur and Rufus Warford.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rosedale United Methodist Church, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship with the family.
Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com