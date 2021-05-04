Robert A. Johnson, 72, of rural Alexander, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born January 19, 1949, at Norris Hospital in Jacksonville, the son of Frederick “Andy” and Eda Frances Minch Johnson. He married Linda Gayle Stout on September 4, 1982, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and she survives.
Bob is also survived by his son, Alex Robert Johnson of Alexander; three sisters, JoAnn (Bob) Chumley of Jacksonville, Annette (deceased Mark) Pignon of Auburn, and Yvonne (Cliff) Nolte of Golden Eagle; one brother, Richard (Sharon) Johnson of Alexander, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia “Ginny” Roberts and Marilyn Davin (surviving husband, Pat of Pleasant Plains) and one nephew, Matthew Chumley.
Bob was a graduate of New Berlin High School and later attended Danville Junior College and Lincoln Land Community College before earning his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. He began custom spraying at the age of 16 and that income helped him pay for his college education. He was proud to be the second generation farming his family’s ground southeast of Alexander, raising grain and livestock with his father and brother. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Visitation BVM and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends will always remember Bob with a smile on his face. His greatest joy was his family, especially traveling to Alex’s baseball games.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the Church of Our Saviour Facebook page. The family will meet friends following a 3:45 p.m. Friday prayer service, until 7 p.m. at the Williamson Funeral Home. The family will conduct a Rosary service at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Church of the Visitation BVM, Jacksonville Food Bank, or Routt Catholic High School. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.