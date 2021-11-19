Richard W. “Dick” Teaney, 77, of Pittsfield passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Jacksonville, the son of Vitalis and Clara M. Breyer Teaney. He married Dorothy Collins, April 19, 1965, in Louisiana, MO.
Surviving is wife, Dorothy of Pittsfield; children, Rich (Stephanie) Teaney of Davenport, IA, Brian (Jamie) Teaney of Maroa and Jay (Morgan) Teaney of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Stephanie, Khol, Zach, Bryton and Lucas and siblings, Robert Teaney of Winchester, Jack (Karen) Teaney of Jacksonville, Tom (Jamette) Teaney of Alsey, Bill Teaney of Marion, IA, Rex (Karen) Teaney of Winchester, John Teaney of Winchester, Ron (Daisy) Teaney of Winchester, Joan Bouvet of Springfield, Teena Jarvis of Winchetser, Mary (Jerry) Caldwell of Mason City, Judy Teaney of Springfield and Sue McAdams of Winchester. He was preceded in death by siblings, James, Don, Terry and Randy Teaney and Barbara Jean Hubbert.
Richard was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Pittsfield. He enjoyed helping with Bread of Love.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
