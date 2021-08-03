Richard N. Shafer, 67, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital. He was born November 16, 1953 in Carrollton the son of Ralph B. and Martha U. Simonds Shafer.
He is survived by one son, Michael Shafer of Jacksonville; 6 grandchildren, Jezlynne Wilson, Jaylen Wilson, Jiana Shafer-Wilson, Dakota (Abby) Cathers, Cameron Shafer and Hunter Baker; five great-grandchildren, Kailani Shafer, Kaidin Shafer, Elliana Shafer, Finn Cathers and Odin Cathers; one sister, Carol (Ron) Robison of Roodhouse and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Samantha Wilson; his parents; one brother, David Shafer (surviving wife, Sharon of Jacksonville) and one nephew, Scott Shafer.
Rick served in the United States Navy and later in the United States Naval Reserves and the United States Air Force Reserves. He had been employed as a millwright at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. He enjoyed fishing and socializing with his friends.
The family will meet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.