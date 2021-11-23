Richard L. Schofield, 87, of Murrayville passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Passavant Hospital. He was born July 2, 1934, in Jacksonville, the son of Henry and Helen Bettis Schofield. He married Martha A. Killebrew, March 17, 1969.
Surviving is wife, Martha of Murrayville; children, Tracy Lumbert of Jacksonville, Dwayne Schofield of Manchester and Eric Schofield of Silbis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and two sisters.
Richard was employed by John Deere in East Moline for over 35 years.
Cremations rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
