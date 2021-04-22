Richard G. Reno, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born November 24, 1928 in Kane, Illinois. He was the son of the late Georgie S. and Cecilia (Berry) Reno.
Richard married the love of his life, Dorothea Mae Cope, on February 28, 1949 at Kane Baptist Church three years after they met. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage.
He was a lifelong member of Kane Baptist Church. He attended Woodberry Grade School and started high school in Kane, finishing his high school career at Carrollton High School, graduating in May of 1946.
Richard was a lifelong dairy & grain farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothea, his children, Sharon (Ron) Albrecht, Beverly (Ken) Lake and Rick (Ginger) Reno, a sister, Retha Vi Carr, as well as 77 grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue Reno, two grandsons, Marty Albrecht and Henry Coats, brother, Buddy DeWitt and brother-in-law, Raymond Carr.
Per his wishes, cremation services were provided by Crawford Funeral Home. There will be a private burial at a later date. Memorials can be made to Kane Baptist Church.
Instead of a visitation, his family has requested family and friends stop by his home whenever they can to visit and share their memories.
