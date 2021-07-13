Richard Dale Sanders, age 62 of White Hall passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 21, 1958 in Canyon, Texas, the son of Joseph and Louise Melton Sanders. He married Marilyn Newingham September 8, 2006 and she survives.
He is also survived by a son Timmy (Nikki McPherson) Sanders of Roodhouse, two step daughters, Lisa Hill of Roodhouse, and Teresa (Luke) Snyder of White Hall, six step grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a sister, Jean Sanders of Henando, MS, two brothers, Joe Sanders of Pope, MS, and John Sanders of Monroe, OR. He had three special girls than were close to him through military friendship, April, Crystal, and Melissa. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Anne Harley and a brother, Gary Sanders.
Richard served in the United States Army from 1976-1996. He loved to ride his motorcycle, visit with other people, and spending time with his family. Richard did not know a stranger; he would help anyone in need or just visit with them.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
Richard Dale Sanders, age 62 of White Hall passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 21, 1958 in Canyon, Texas, the son of Joseph and Louise Melton Sanders. He married Marilyn Newingham September 8, 2006 and she survives.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois GOP lawmaker opposes GPS license plate
- Federal tax credit for families announced
- State selects first winners in vaccine lottery
- Alton mayor announces Starbucks, Freddy's, Holiday Inn
- FBI field office organizes pandemic-related fraud task force
- Poll: Illinois gas tax hike unpopular with Republicans and Democrats
- Charges filed in fatal Granite City crash
- Lumber prices moderate after dramatic rise
- McKinley Bridge to close next weekend
- Alton fire victim identified