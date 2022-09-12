Richard Daiker

Richard Eugene “Dickie” Daiker, 73, died at 5:33 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the home of his daughter in Moro, Illinois.
He was born on April 8, 1949 in Calhoun County, Illinois, one of seven children born to the late Raymond William and Pauline Lea (Lott) Daiker and served our country with the United States Marine Corps.
Dickie was a free spirit and lived his life day by day. He had an adventurous spirit, and resided in various parts of the country throughout his adult life. He was employed in the Trucking industry for many years, as well work as a logger with Grogan Logging.
He enjoyed old western films and sharing in good times and good company with his friends and family.
He married Brenda Baker on October 9, 2017 in Fidelity and she survives, along with her children and their families.
Also surviving are five children, Tammy (Ralph) Meyer of Iowa, Kenny (Jennifer) Daiker of Jerseyville, Beth Noel of Bethalto, Leanne (Henry) Roe of Moro and Bradley Daiker of Rockford; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Sharlene Kallal of Jerseyville, Kathy McElroy-Daiker of Elsah, Freda (Tom) Kuper of Terre Haute, Indiana; Patti (Paul) Saettle of Jerseyville and Marie (Mick) Murrell of Wood River; along with his friend and caregiver, Nancy Goddard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Daiker Jr.; a brother, Charles William “Bill” Daiker and a brother in-law, Jacob Charles “Jack” Kallal.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
