Surviving is wife, Marian of Winchester; children, Dean (Debby) Worrell of Marengo and Dianne Schroeder of Chelsea, OK; six grandchildren, Leslie Schroeder, Robert Schroeder, Daniel (Gretchen) Schroeder, Thomas (Reagen) Keyzer and Andrea and Nicole (Logan) Worrell-Johnson and 7 great grandchildren, Tony Schroeder, Ethan Clowers, Hannah Schroeder, Kyleigh Schroeder, Ila Keyzer, Rhea Keyzer, Bowen Johnson, Rueter Johnson and Rex Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deanna Keyzer; son-in-law, Russell Schroeder and brother, Robert Worrell.
Rex graduated from Winchester High School in 1947. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict from Sept. 5, 1951, until Aug. 14, 1953 (with rank of Corporal). He received service medals such as Korean Service Medal/3, Bronze Campaign Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Korean War Service Medal. Rex was a lifelong member of the Winchester VFW Post No. 11524 and the American Legion Post No. 442. After serving in the Army, he farmed and was later employed by Fernwood Farms in Barrington. He was a parts man, salesman and later as a credit manager for Freund Equipment in Huntley. After earning his broker’s license, Rex managed a real estate office in Carpentersville/Algonquin area until his retirement. Once returning to Winchester in 2000, he managed a farming operation and took up woodworking as a hobby. Rex was a member of the United Methodist Church and Tri-County Woodworkers.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will be held Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, PO. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or Winchester Methodist Church.
