Rev. Terry Michael Reeves Sr., 59, of Jacksonville passed away Friday morning, September 24, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born October 10, 1961 in Laramie, WY the son of Joseph Allen and May Lehenbauer Reeves. He married Tammy Jack on April 25, 1980 in Hannibal, MO and she survives.
He is also survived by his children, Terry Michael Reeves, Jr. of Jacksonville, Amy (John) Mason of Ft. Madison, IA, Joshua (Emily) Reeves of Springfield, MO and Christopher (fiance’, Ashley) Reeves of Chapin; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Addalee, Tristin and Everett; his mother, May Inlow of Hannibal, MO;his twin sister, Sherry McNeal of Hannibal, MO; several nieces and nephews and his service dog, SunKiss. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Joseph Allen Reeves, Jr.
Terry had worked at Capitol Records in Jacksonville and later established Living Water Ministries, where him and Tammy traveled around the country sharing their ministry and later reached out to others online. He enjoyed eagles, southern gospel and country music, and his birds and k-9 family.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.