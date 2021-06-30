Rev. Larry G. Balthis, 57, of Jacksonville, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Oklahoma Heart Hospital North in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born September 27, 1963, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Lloyd Eugene and Mildred “Millie” Tate Balthis. Larry married Tami Werries on June 7, 1986, at Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.
Larry is also survived by three sons, Ryan Andrew (girlfriend, April Baxley) Balthis of Jacksonville, Zachary Jordan Balthis of Tucson, Arizona, and Torrance Michael (wife, Ashley) Balthis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; granddogs Moose and Mischka, and sisters, Dale Marie (husband, Rev. Dan) Rockwell of Linden, Pennsylvania, and Laurie (husband, Rev. Clyde) McCaskill of Schaghticoke, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister, Gale.
Larry was raised in Maine where he learned the value of a hard day’s work working on his family’s strawberry farm in Corinth. After graduating high school in 1982, Larry attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri where he met his future wife, Tami. He served as the head of the maintenance department at the college and learned skills he would utilize later in life as a pastor. Larry and Tami served as youth ministers at churches in Boston, Tampa, and Detroit before accepting the call to serve as pastor at Manchester Baptist Church. Larry served that church from 1997-2015, when he accepted the call to become pastor at Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Larry’s maintenance skills enabled him to lead major renovations at both Manchester and Jacksonville churches with plans for additional projects already in place. While Larry’s eyesight may have been compromised from a childhood accident, he had a clear vision of growth and progress as a church leader.
Larry loved cycling with Tami, making people laugh, and was known for his highly accurate chicken impression. He took his work in the church seriously and served his congregations and communities with care and compassion.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Westfair Baptist Church, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Westfair Baptist Church Van Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.