Retha Vi Carr, 91, of Kane, died at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Surviving are:
2 Sons: Stanley Carr of Warsaw, Illinois
David Carr of Kane
2 Grandsons 1 Great Granddaughter
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., Saturday, until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Kane Baptist Church.
Burial in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to either Kane Baptist Church or Boyd Memorial Hospital.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, is in charge of the arrangements.