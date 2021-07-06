Reginald E. Fulks, 96, of Chatham and formerly of Jacksonville passed away early Saturday morning, July 3, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born near Littleton the son of Lawrence and Opal Elliott Fulks. He married Barbara Parrotte on November 9, 1951 at the Rushville United Methodist Church in Rushville and she survives.
He is also survived by his children, Randall (Susan) Fulks, Richmond “Rick” (Ronda) Fulks and Rene’ Surratt (Mike Ruyle) all of Chatham and four grandchildren, Brent Surratt, Corey Surratt, Dr. Tyler (Dr. Dana Crosby) Fulks and Jacob Fulks.
Mr. Fulks graduated from Industry High School in 1942. He served in the Merchant Marines in World War II and the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Illinois State Police, where he had provided protection for Governors Ogilvie, Walker and Thompson. He later worked as a pilot for Wareco. He enjoyed flying and took his first flying lesson in 1944. He loved being involved in go kart racing with his sons, where he was an innovator and crew chief for the family racing team. In 1998 Reggie was inducted into the World Karting Association Hall of Fame. Reggie and Barb traveled to many kart races around the country, including the National Championships in Daytona, Florida for 36 years.
A private service will be held with burial at Littleton Cemetery in Littleton. The family will meet friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or the Reggie Fulks Memorial Fund which will be awarded to an Enduro Kart Racer(s), details are available on the Reggie Fulks Memorial Facebook Page. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com