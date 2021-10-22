Rebecca Sue Jones-Figueroa, 67, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1954, in Carrollton, the daughter of David F. and Myrtle Mercer Horney. She married Charlie Figueroa on May 31, 2014, in California, and he survives.
Becky is also survived by her daughter, Megan Jones-Ewbank of Roodhouse, three grandchildren, Paige Updike, Edward Harris, and Tristen Ewbank; her mother, Myrtle Horney of Jacksonville, three siblings, Carol (deceased husband, Steve) McNealy of Jacksonville, Mike (Lisa) Horney of Jacksonville, and Janet (Howard) Snodgrass of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Vickie (John) Carll of Godfrey. She was preceded in death by her father, David F. Horney, one sister, Debra K. Minor (surviving husband, Jerry of Virginia), and two brothers, Daniel J. Horney and David F. “Fred” Horney (surviving wife, Susie of Florida).
Becky was a caregiver and had spent many years in early childhood education and deaf ministry. She lived in California for 30 years where she was an active member of East Valley Pentecostal Church participating in the music and youth ministries. She was currently a member of Harvest Temple U.P.C.I. in Jacksonville, where her family has been involved for many years. Becky was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Harvest Temple U.P.C. in Jacksonville, with burial at Pine Tree Cemetery near Patterson. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Harvest Temple U.P.C.I. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.