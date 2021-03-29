Raymond M. Bland, 89, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in a log cabin just west of Kampsville, Illinois on March 11, 1932, one of four children born to Albert and Marguerite (Nevius) Bland.
His family moved to Greene County on his 13th Birthday, and he graduated from the three year Eldred High School, and finished his senior year at Carrollton High School, excelling and lettering in all three sports: football, basketball and track.
With the exception of his 2 1/2 year service to his country during the Korean War with the United States Coast Guard, Raymond was engaged in farming with his father north of Eldred his entire adult life. He father retired in 1967, and Raymond continued the farming operations until his retirement in 2003, at which time he turned the reigns over to his two sons in-law.
Raymond was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, and was active in the Republican party, serving throughout the years as a Committeeman, Vice Chairman, and Chairman of the Greene County Republican Central Committee. He was also andCarrollton American Legion for over 50 years, a lifetime member of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society and the Greene County Farm Bureau.
His hobbies included hunting and collecting Indian relics, and he was known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a good joke. He was an avid Carrollton Hawk fan, taking great pride in watching his two daughter participate in girls sports, which were just beginning in the 1970's, and continued on watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren wearing the Hawks uniforms until his death. His family was his life, and he took great pride and enjoyment from their love.
He married the former Janie Graham on October 28, 1956 in Virden, Illinois, and together built a life on the foundation of love and faith, and throughout their nearly 65 year marriage shared many wonderful memories and were a pillar of strength and inspiration to their family.
Surviving are his wife, Janie Bland of Carrollton; two daughters and sons in-law, Gayle and Marvin Stumpf and Vicki and Robert Schneltenall of Carrollton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Bobbi Jo and Eric Juhl, Daryl and Andrea Schnelten, Andy Stumpf, and his companion, Arletta, Kelli and Jacob Ross, Abby and Patrick Beck, Terra and Kyle Lake, and Tracy and Matthew Randolph. He was blessed with 21 Great Grandchildren, who were absolutely perfect in his eyes, Brady Schnelten, Grace Miller, Haley Schnelten, EllaStumpf, Carlie Beck, Koby Schnelten, Madeline Brannan, Charlie Stumpf, Cash Brannan, Wyatt Ross, Carter Randolph, Kole Beck, Hadley Lake, Lexi Ross, Maggie Stumpf, Kyndal Randolph, Avelyn Stumpf, Cody Lake, Kayli Ross, Caleb Juhl, and Atticus Stumpf.
He is also survived by a brother in-law, Herbert Graham; and two sisters in-law, Rose Ann Graham and Martha Graham; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters and brothers in-law, Alberta and Paul Oden, Delores and MarvinWildhagen, and Beulah Fay and Virgil Chapman; a nephew, Charles Wildhagen; his father in-law and mother in-law, George W. and Gilda Graham; brothers in-law, George (Lauvai) Graham, David Graham and Keith Graham; sisters in law and brothers in-law, Virginia and Joseph Hartman, Dorothy and Dwain Burkett and Mary Graham.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, where funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Kirby Ballard will officiate.
He will be laid to rest in the Eldred Memorials Gardens Cemetery with military honors provided by the Tri County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either the First Presbyterian Church, Boyd Memorial Hospital both in Carrollton, or to BJCHospice.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.