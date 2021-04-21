Raymond E. Leetham, 75, of Nortonville passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born, July 1, 1945, in Franklin, the son of Leroy and Helen Clemens Leetham.
Surviving is companion, Willa Courier of Nortonville; children, Lance (Tracy) Leetham of Jacksonville and Angie Turner of Murrayville; grandchildren, Quintin Leetham and Evan Dorris and siblings, Mary Oxley, Donald Leetham, Lela (Robert) Cunningham and Linda Dawdy. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Susan Kay Leetham.
Ray was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam as MP. He was employed by Oscar Meyer, Cass County Sheriffs Dept, Beardstown City Police and retired from Morgan County Sheriffs Dept. Ray Enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching classic westerns.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment in Murrayville City Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5:00 pm. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Youngblood Baptist Church in Nortonville.
