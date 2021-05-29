Randy Lee Brackett, 61, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Born May 14, 1960 in Alton, he was a son of Carl Wayne Brackett, Sr. and Juanita Marie (Glover) Brackett.
Randy enjoyed the outdoors and loved listening to music. He also loved his family.
Survivors include a son, Steven Lee Russell of South Roxana; two grandchildren, Aubrey Russell, the light of his life, and his newest, Alex Walsh; five siblings, Sharon Scoggins of Shipman, Joe Brackett of Wilsonville, Carl Brackett, Jr. of Cottage Hills, Nita Taylor of Jerseyville, and Cathy Heil of Alton; and a special friend, Kathleen Russell of Bethalto.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Tommy Reener, David Arnold, Carson Brackett, Jimmy Reener, Rosetta Byrd, and Robin Smith.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals. Memorial donations may be given to Kathleen Russell to assist with expenses.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com