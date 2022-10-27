Phyllis “Eileene” Gardner of Kampsville, IL passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.
She was born on May 14, 1931, on a farm in Cisne, IL to William and Audra Cole. She married Charles Robert “Bob” Gardner in Mount Vernon, IL on July 20, 1950. She was a Resident Supervisor for Eisner Food Stores until she retired in 1978. She and her husband operated Gardner’s Grocery in Kampsville for 18 years.
She is survived by her children Robert (Tina) Gardner of Kampsville, Sandra Connolly of Ludlow, IL, and Richard (Susie) Gardner of Saint Charles, MO., two granddaughters Jamie Mayer of Ludlow, IL., and Delanie (Wade) Mann of White City OR., a grandson Kyle Gardner of Palmyra, IL., Two great granddaughters, Asha Mayer of East Nashville TN. And Alijah Mayer-Green of Nashville, TN, and 2 great great grandsons Eli and Ethan and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her husband of 41 years, Bob Gardner, a son Ronald James Gardner, her parents, a twin brother Phillip Eugene Cole, bothers Clyde and Len Cole and a sister Ida Mae Hunsinger and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until time of Service at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.
Memorials can be made to the Calhoun Ambulance Service or Summit Grove cemetery.
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin are in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com