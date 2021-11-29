Phyllis Anne Mountain, 89 of Perry passed away early Thursday morning November 25, 2021 at Eastside Health and Rehab in Pittsfield. She was born September 2, 1932 near Blue Mound in Tazwell County the daughter of the late Benjamin and Rosa Alice Wingler Hornbeck. She married James LeRoy Mountain in 1950.
Mrs. Mountain was a graduate of Griggsville High School. She worked for Brown Shoe, Trio Manufacturing, and then as an independent Seamstress for 42 years. She was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church, Eastern Star and the Perry American Legion Auxiliary. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, she enjoyed the outdoors, spending time camping and fishing. Surviving are her children, Richard (Brenda) Mountain of Perry, Pamela (Rodger) Sutton of Pittsfield, 7 grandchildren; Bradley Mountain, Rebecca Buhlig, Caitlin Sims, Thomas Sims, Rachel Scranton, Susan Cammack, Roschelle Carver, 3 step grandchildren Chris, Cory and Anna Sutton. Also surviving are 17 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, sisters, Mary Meyers of St. Louis and Shirley Dearth of Monroe, Wisconsin. Preceding her in death was her husband James in 1989, brother Harold Hornbeck, son in law Ray Sims and brother-in-law Bob Dearth.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday December 3, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Perry. The family will meet friends on Friday from 10 am until the time of the service.
Memorials can be made to Eastside Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund.