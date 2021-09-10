Peggy Ann Peterson, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 63.
Peg was born on January 14, 1958 to Donald and Wilma (Tiemann) Kolberer of Chapin, Illinois. She received her BSN degree as part of the first graduating class from Millikin University’s nursing program before working in the labor and delivery department at Decatur Memorial Hospital. During her nursing career, she also held positions with two OB/GYN group practices in the northwest suburbs, at LifeSource Blood Services, and as the school nurse at Dundee-Crown High School. After moving to Champaign-Urbana, Peg worked part-time with the University of Illinois Fighting Illini football program as a Class Checker. On March 31, 1984, she married Paul Peterson and they raised two daughters, Amy and Lisa.
In her spare time, Peg was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini football team. Even though her daughters were raised in the Chicago suburbs, there was never any doubt that they would support the Cardinals, too. Peg and Paul spent most of the last 18 months during Covid at the Lake of the Ozarks. Some of her favorite lake activities were boating, kayaking, and floating. Peg was also an amazing cook and baker. There was nothing she loved more than making a large meal to share with a house full of family and friends.
Peg was preceded in death by her father Don. She is survived by her husband Paul; her two children Amy (Keith) of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Lisa of Memphis, Tennessee; her mother Wilma; her sister Sue (Tim); and two nephews Justin (Bailey) and Brandon.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at Grace Cemetery in Chapin, Illinois at 11:00AM. The family will be available to meet with guests an hour prior to the service, at the graveside. Memorials may be made to the Elgin Community Crisis Center, Eastern Illinois Food Bank, or Raising Hope Free Store through Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Avenue, Jacksonville, IL, 62650