Paul E. Doerr, 68, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born July 28, 1952 in Beardstown, the son of the late William Everett and Myrtle M. Wallace Doerr. He married Cheryl Kroush on January 2, 2009, and she survives in Jacksonville.
Also surviving are six children, Scott (Marsha) Doerr of Elkhart, Shawn (April) Doerr of Jacksonville, Kimberly (Clint) French of South Jacksonville, Heather Kroush of Jacksonville, Andrew Kroush of Springfield, and William (Krystal) Kroush of St. John’s, KS; 18 grandchildren; great grandchildren; a brother, William Doerr of Loami; a sister, Georgia Volk of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Russell Volk.
Paul was a retired telephone technician for GTE and later Frontier. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a past State of Illinois Commander, and a former member of the Elks and Moose lodge. He enjoyed coffee club with his friends at Hardees, mowing, Cardinals Baseball, Golf TV, and NASCAR. More than anything he loved his family and spending time with them.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.