Paul David Tillery, 84, of South Jacksonville passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his residence. Paul was born, July 19, 1936, in Carrollton, the son of Ivan E. and Minnie Bruns Tillery. He married Mary Sue Critchelow, May 11, 1957, in the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Sue Tillery of South Jacksonville; children, David (Trina) Tillery of Alexander, Mary (Robert) Fry of Jacksonville, Donald (Debra) Tillery of Franklin, Rita (James) Rowe of Jacksonville, Teresa Larney of Jacksonville, Martha (Terry “Butch”) Northcutt of White Hall, Karen (Thomas) Wright of Alexander, Paula Haley of Jacksonville, Joyce (Andy) Wright of Alexander, and Clara (Adam) Mouser of Jacksonville; 27 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, John Massey of Curran, Byron Tillery of Joplin, MO, Martin (Cathy) Tillery of Vesper, WI; sisters, Barbara (Don) Bobbett of Springfield, MO, Elaine David of Kissee Mills, MO; brother-in-law, Jack Pettibon of Nevada, MO; and special cousin, Hazel Behr of Alton. Paul was preceded in death by grandson, Jon Tucker Tillery, son-in-law, Tim Larney, brothers, Roger Massey and Ralph Tillery, sister, Carmen Pettibon, and stepfather, John Massey.
Paul was a member of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Catholic Church in near Alexander. He enjoyed riding horses, attending tractor pulls, and “talking farming”. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at The Visitation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Alexander. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. A prayer service will be held 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Berlin. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
