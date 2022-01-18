Paul Albert Schulze, 83, of Golden Eagle passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 13 at Jerseyville Hospital. He was born in Deer Plain on February 7, 1938, to Edwin and Alice (Halemeyer) Schulze. He married Shirley (Roach) February 6, 1960, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Brussels, IL.
Paul dedicated his life to farming, following in the footsteps of his father Ed and uncles Harrison, Fred, and Arthur. He and his brother, Carl owned and operated a Minneapolis Moline Dealership with their dad in Golden Eagle. Later, Paul, along with his wife became owners of Schulze Farms and took over the White Farm Equipment Dealership. Paul was well known as a seed dealer, and chemical/fertilizer dealer/applicator in South Calhoun. He also delivered meals for the Calhoun Senior Center. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, NFO, the Calhoun County Historical Society, and a board member for South Calhoun Retirement Center.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by three sons and a daughter: Clark of Brownstown; Kent (Tammy) of Brussels; Thomas of Grafton, and Carmen of Brussels; grandchildren, Jodi (Eddie) Plummer; Brent (Christine) Schulze; Heather, Patrick, and Katherine Simon, and Delaney Schulze; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kinsley Plummer; siblings, Edwina Meyer, David (Beverly) Schulze, Robert Schulze, and sister-in-law Karen Schulze; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carl and Don Schulze; sister, Janet Schulze; and brothers-in-law Gilbert Meyer and Bill Roach.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19 from 9-11 at St. Matthew Church, Brussels; Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Fischer officiating. Burial to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Brussels, the St. Matthew Cemetery Fund, or St. Matthew Vacation Bible School Fund.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com