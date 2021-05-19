Patricia Nevius Mayberry, age 85, of Waverly, Il. died Sunday afternoon (May 16, 2021) at her residence.
She was born December 3, 1935 in White Hall, Il. daughter of the late Harold and Kathryn Roodhouse Blake.
She married Jim Nevius on January 7, 1956. She later married Gary Mayberry on March 4, 1978. They recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. Gary currently resides at Heritage Health Nursing Home.
Also surviving are her children, Jennifer Isringhausen (Geoff) of Springfield, Il., Jeff Nevius and Justin Nevius (Lisa) all of Waverly, Il. and Cindy Drum (Nick) of Rochester, Il.; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gina Knight (Jeff) of Virginia, Il. and Kathy Wooldridge of Auburn, Il.; four brothers, Dan Blake of Spotsylvania, Va., Steve Blake (Brenda) of Peoria, Il., Bill Blake of Murrayville, Il., and Kevin Blake of Princeton, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents and a grandson, Justin David Drum.
After graduating from White Hall high school in 1953 Pat went on to become a cosmetologist & cosmetology instructor. She and Jim owned several beauty salons and beauty schools. Over the years she trained hundreds of cosmetologists including many family members. She was very generous providing free tuition on many occasions. She felt it a blessing that she was able to teach people how to earn a living. Her greatest privilege in life was to be a mom then a grandmother and in recent years a great grandmother. Her most important life lesson was to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul & mind. Pat was very active in the local church teaching Sunday school, organizing summer camps, volunteering. She organized community outreaches to share the gospel. Opened the church on Saturday afternoons for prayer for our country, community and church. Pat taught “Purpose Driven Life” classes at Contact Ministries Homeless Shelter for Women with her daughters for over 10 years. Pat was a fierce prayer warrior! Journaling prayer requests & answers for years. If you asked her to pray she did. She will be greatly missed but we will see her again in heaven.
The family will host A Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. on June 12, 2021 at New Life Family Church, 303 S. Clover Lane Auburn, Il. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Life Family Church and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. is assisting the family with arrangements.