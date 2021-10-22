Patricia “Sue” Curry, 81, of Jacksonville passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Prairie Village in Jacksonville. She was born on March 20, 1940 in Christopher, IL the daughter of Noah and Elsie Opal Loyd Flowers. She married Claude A. Curry on August 10, 2000 in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on January 8, 2008.
Sue is also survived by one son, Eric (Amanda) Noe of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Kirstin, Chase, and Carter Noe; three step grandchildren, Savannah Lancaster, Kassidy and Kameron Volk all of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild Cayden Manker of Jacksonville. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.
Sue worked as a CNA for many years at the Jacksonville Convalescent Center as well as at Barton Stone in Jacksonville. She enjoyed painting and drawing in her free time and was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Jacksonville.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. There will be no visitation but friends and family are invited to the graveside service. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airmsan-hires.com.