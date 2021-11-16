Patricia Ann (Mannz) Goheen passed away at home on May 8, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on June 18, 1941, in Belleville, IL to Lone Mannz (nee Ardison) and Wilmer Theodor Mannz and grew up in O’Fallon, IL. She attended college at Southern Illinois University in E. St. Louis where she studied education. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Goheen, on October 14, 1961, and they lived in Champaign-Urbana, IL while he attended college. They moved several times, living in Germany, O’Fallon, Suriname, Mobile, AL, and Murrayville, PA, before eventually settling in Benton, AR where they have resided for the past 35 years.
Pat is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Richard Henry Goheen, their two children, Christopher Goheen (Susanna) and Angela Theenes. She is Nanny to her four grandchildren Anthony Natale (Nathalie), Bethany Theenes, Jennifer Golobic (Stephen), and Michael Goheen, and her three great-grandchildren, A.J. and Maximo Natale and Zoe Golobic. She is preceded in death by her son Robert Jacob Henry Goheen (Jake). She is survived by her brother Ron Mannz (Sandy), her sister-in-law Ruth McClintock (Roger) and a sister-in-law Velma Finnern (Roger).
Family and friends where extremely important to her. She loved spending time with them and was particularly adept at giving gifts. She stayed in touch with high school friends in O’Fallon and in-law family, Robert and Pauline Hembrough Goheen and Ruth and Roger McClintock in the Jacksonville/Asbury community.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Asbury Church. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery. There will be no visitation, but friends and family are invited to the service and a luncheon following the service. Williamson Funeral home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com