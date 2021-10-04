Pansy E. Hardwick, 71, of Carrollton died early Saturday morning Oct. 2, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hardin.
Born on Feb. 10, 1950 in Carrollton, she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Eva (Michaels) Hankins.
Pansy married Everett Hardwick on Feb. 17, 1968 and he survives. Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law: Christine and Robert Bowman of Carrollton, a grandson: Robbie (wife Destiny) Bowman and a great granddaughter: Susan Marie Bowman and a sister-in-law: Marsha Hankins of Barry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister: Susan Damm and brothers: James L. and William Glenn Hankins.
Pansy was a CNA for many years and enjoyed caring for others. She loved her family, her rock garden and hummingbirds. She will sadly missed.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Providence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Prairie Heart Institute Springfield, IL. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.