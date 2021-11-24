Opal Lou Ward, 96, of Alexander passed away Saturday afternoon, November 20, 2021, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. She was born March 28, 1925, in Jacksonville the daughter of Lyman W. and Dorothy Coffman Fox. She married Roy E. Ward in 1946 in Ashland and he preceded her in death on October 19, 1998.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her brothers, Lyman W. “Pat” Fox, Jr., and Thomas F. Fox.
Mrs. Ward attended grade school in and around Sinclair and graduated from Jacksonville High School, finishing her last year from a small apartment on College Ave with her brother Tom to avoid having to travel winter roads from Sinclair into town. While in high school her father purchased her an accordion. She took lessons and joined the Schuette Accordion Ensemble and performed at family gatherings, at the MacMurray College Music Hall and at church. She also made trips to St. Louis at Forest Park Highlands to perform with Harry Lang’s Orchestra which was directed by O.A. Schuette. Upon graduation from High School, she joined the United States Navy Cadet Nursing Corps, having served from 1943-1946. She later worked at Our Saviour Hospital, the Illinois State Hospital and finished up in St. Louis in Pediatrics. During this time, she met and corresponded with Roy E. Ward, who was serving in World War II in the United States Navy. Shortly after the war ended, Opal and Roy married at a small wedding at her parents’ home place, referred to as the “97”. Following their marriage, Roy and Opal took up residence on 35 acres near the Cass/Morgan County line. A few years later they purchased a farm on Highway 123 north of Alexander with a fully functioning chicken operation and 159 tillable acres. Around that time, Opal was offered a unique opportunity to join a month’s long tour by ship to Europe with her accordion instructor. Upon returning from her trip, Roy drove by car to New York to pick her up. Roy and Opal continued the chicken operation raising eggs and distributing them to the Red and White Grocery Stores and various places in the area using their station wagon as a delivery vehicle.
Roy and Opal took many vacations, driving across the United States, Canada, and Cuba in their station wagon. Opal with the help of family orchestrated a large Fox Family Reunion in the late 50’s with hundreds of guests all over the country. As with any market in farming, eggs were exposed to negative factors, and it became unprofitable to run such a large operation. Roy and Opal tried raising hogs and cattle for several years until eventually Roy succumbed to hard labor and the couple retired and rented out the farm. During all these years of trial and error, Opal was the farm administrator. For the last 25 years after the passing of her husband, Opal lived very frugally. She was an exceptionally good housekeeper and prided herself on cleanliness. One hired hand made the comment that when Opal passed away the grave digger would not be able to place the dirt in her grave because of her insistence on cleanliness.
