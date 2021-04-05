Oma Lee C. Longnecker, 96, passed away on Friday April 2, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side.
She was born on May 29, 1924 to the late Alvie and Sabina (McGee) Klaas. She married Rolland Longnecker, he preceded her in death.
Oma Lee was a member of St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown. She loved to cook, watch cardinal baseball games, her kid’s softball games and playing rummy. She especially loved being outdoors with her family.
She is survived by six children, Jr. (Vickie) Longnecker, Rodney Longnecker, Rodger (Linda) Longnecker, Ricky Johnson, Robbie (Carol Friedel) Longnecker, and Becky Weigel; twelve grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Longnecker, Scott (Jamie) Longnecker, Amy (Eric) Longnecker, Rhonda (Jake) Breslin, Christie (Dean) Longnecker, Robin Longnecker (Jared), Brian (Laura) Longnecker, Casey Longnecker, Jamie (Melissa) Johnson, Dylan (Kelsey) Longnecker, Kyle Weigel, and Collin (Kailyn) Weigel; twenty great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and five siblings, Merlin Klaas, Aloys (Marie) Klaas, Dan (Viv) Klaas, Virgil (Betty) Klaas, and Ellen Klocke.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Charlie Klaas; one sister, Ermadell Kiel; two grandchildren, John “Jumper” Longnecker and Jodi Johnson; and one daughter-in-law, Tina Longnecker.
Public Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Private Funeral Mass for immediate family will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April, 7, 2021 at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown.
Public Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Franke Batchtown Ballpark or Family Choice.
Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
