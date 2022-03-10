Norma Meyer

Norma Jean Meyer, 69, passed away at 1:45am on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Staunton Community Hospital. She was born on September 6, 1952, in Alton, the daughter of the late Harold and Laura (Homer) Meyers. She married Stephen Meyer, Sr. on December 18, 1980, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Other survivors include three daughters and sons in law: Dawn and Don Patton of Brighton, Lisa and Harold Lalumondiere of Staunton, Nicole and Tyler McEuen of Carlinville, a son: Stephen Meyer, Jr. and his fiancé: Renee Sellers of Staunton, six grandchildren: Brooke, Katelin, Brionna, Kadin, Brandi, Kevin, three great grandchildren: Tyler Jr., Avery, River, and expectant great grandchild, two sisters and a brother in law: Vicki and John German of Cottage Hills, Brenda Shaw of Alton, a brother: Grover Mayberry of Cottage Hills, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Norma loved to play bingo, dirt track racing, camping, and spending time with her family. She attended the Bethalto Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great grandson: Trevor McEuen, and a sister: Barbara Stoner.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Pastor Jacob Skelton will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
