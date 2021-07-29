Norma Lipcamon, 94 of Perry passed away Tuesday evening July 27, 2021. She was born September 24, 1926 in Pittsfield the daughter of the late Charles and Leota Jaritz Sallee. She married Julia Lipcamon August 19, 1945 in Pittsfield. Norma was a city girl, growing up in Pittsfield until her marriage when she moved to Perry. She was well known for her baking, especially her cakes that she always made for the Perry Pioneer Days. She enjoyed many crafts and hunting for geodes. She loved her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne (Jo) Lipcamon of Rushville, Roger (Rowena) Lipcamon of Perry, Kevin (Becky) Lipcamon of Mt. Sterling, grandchildren Sheila Rhoades, Tracy Chartrand, Deborah Bowman, John Allen Lipcamon, Kristi Lung, Amy Nicole Phillips, many great grandchildren, a sister Wanda Hoover of Pearl and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband Julian, granddaughter Mary Sue Lipcamon and sister Alvena Christianer.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Wilson Cemetery in Perry. Memorials can be made to the Wilson McCord Cemetery Association or the Perry United Methodist Church.
The Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville is in charge of the arrangements.