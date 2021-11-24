To send a memorial gift to the family of Norma Jean Long please visit our Sympathy Store
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Four charged in Wood River drug bust
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region