Norma Jean DePue, 67, of Roodhouse died on Monday August 16, 2021 at her home.
Born in Meredosia on Dec. 2, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Nedra Whalen Brant.
She married Larry Zane DePue and he survives. Also surviving are daughters: Cynthia Brown and Ashley (Rob)Wear of White Hall, sons: Michael (Amanda) Brown of White Hall, Craig DePue of Manchester, 12 grandchildren: Jacob Brown, Karley Moore, Gavin Brown, Eric Brown, Madison Brown, Jasmine Brown, Jerome Fane, Caleb Wear, Zach Wear, Brycen Wear, Skylar DePue, Madalyn DePue, brothers: Ronald Brant of Jacksonville, Garold Brant of Danville,
She worked at Mobil Chemical (later Reynolds Packaging). Norma loved to trap shooting when she was younger and loved her time with the grandkids. She also loved to ride horses.
Visitation will be from 3-5 PM. on Thursday August 19, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall . A Memorial Service will be held immediately following visitation. Memorials may be made to: BJC Hospice. Condolences may be left online at : www.airsman-hires.com.