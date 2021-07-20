Nellie Mae Rochester, 83, of Waverly, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Villas East in Sherman. She was born June 21, 1938, in rural White County, the daughter of George Odell and Rosa Mae Graddy Wilburn. She married Lyndell Eugene Rochester on June 9, 1963, in Franklin, and he survives.
Nellie is also survived by one sister, Rosalee (Melvin) Roegge of Franklin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Marilian J. Mason.
Nellie was a teller at Elliott State Bank in Jacksonville for 40 years and later retired from U.S. Bank. She had been a member of Franklin United Methodist Church and enjoyed embroidery, reading, and watching hummingbirds.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. The family will meet friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Waverly Rescue Squad or Franklin Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.