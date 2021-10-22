Nancy Jean (Sparks) O'Dell, 68 of Virden, IL, passed away in her home on Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021. Nancy was born in Peoria, IL on February 23, 1953 to Jean (Spears) and Kyle Sparks. She graduated from Lowpoint-Washburn High School in 1971 where she met her high school sweetheart, Dave O'Dell. They married June 17, 1972 and had two children, Steve (Jodi) of Auburn and Stacey of Virden. Nancy worked in the insurance business until 2000 when she retired to enjoy her role as "Nana." Their grandchildren include Brady, Bailey and Ashley Hughes; and Faith, Grady and Liam O'Dell. Nancy was happiest with her family but was also an avid reader. She served on the Board of the Grand Prairie of the West Public Library in Virden for many years and was in the Virden Ladies Book Club. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Virden. Her other interests included cooking, gardening and playing Bunco with her friends. In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, her sister Judy (Mike) Hasty survives and her aunts Margie (Wayne) Scharnhorst and Wilda Hand both of West Plains, MO. Doris Spears of Bolivar, MO, Barbara (Duane) Jennings and Norma DeReus, both of Prairie City, IA, along with her sister-in-laws and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and uncles, Glen Hand, Jack Spears, Joe Sparks, Dorr Sparks and Ernie DeReus. Nancy's family wishes to extend their gratitude for the loving care to the following providers: Springfield Memorial Hospital, MO Baptist Medical Center, Advanced Health Care Services Co., American Medical Supply and Service (Virden), Safe Haven Hospice, Visiting Angels Home Care, HSHS Hospice and Springfield Clinic. A very special thank you to Nancy's own personal home health care Angels, Dee Shanks, Aimee Hill, and Kelsey Garmin. The love and devotion you gave Nancy the last 18 months will never be forgotten by our family. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at the First Christian Church in Virden, IL with Rev. Dr. John Huxtable presiding. Burial will follow in the Virden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grand Prairie of the West Public Library, 142 West Jackson Street, Virden, IL 62690. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
