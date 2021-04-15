Nancy C. Norris, age 51 of White Hall passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born July 11, 1969 in Carrollton, the daughter of Lindel Norris and Lois Fugate.
She is survived by her father Lindel Norris of White Hall, seven children, Danielle Norris (companion Matt Johnson) of Peoria, Christopher Nassar of St. Louis, MO, Cecilia Nassar of White Hall, Angela Sophia Nassar of Peoria, Haley, Emma, and Dani Lynn of White Hall, and, three grandchildren, Charles Grant, Iris Johnson, Christopher Nassar Jr., three brothers, Mark (Susan) Norris of Chillicothe, Mike (Diana) Norris of Pekin, Kenneth Norris of Peoria, and beloved several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Robin Norris.
Nancy served in the United States Army. She then worked for Firestone Tire Company, Caterpillar in Decatur, then as an office manager for a trucking company. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and planning family trips. The most important thing to Nancy was her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Memorials may be made to White Hall First Baptist Church or Mandy’s Whine and Bark.