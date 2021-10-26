Mitchell Ryan Holland went to rest in peace with the Lord on October 22, 2021 at the age of 25.
Mitchell was born on March 2, 1996 in Alton, Illinois. Mitchell is the son of Mikey and Peggy Hagen of Hardin and Mack and Angie Holland of Hamburg.
Mitchell was a loving father to his 5 year old son, Rowan Kingsley Holland, who he shared with his loving companion Caroline Kamp.
Mitchell is also survived by six siblings, Kaitlyn Hagen, Jordan Holland, Shawn Holland, Elizabeth Hagen, Tiffany Hughes and Tanna Hughes. Four grandparents, Sam Holland, Linda Snyder, Mike and Marian Hagen. Two great-grandparents, Virginia Breden and Ellen Klocke. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Mitchell enjoyed spending time with his son, family, and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing in Montauk State Park with his family, and playing guitar and singing.
Mitchell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Snyder, and Grace Holland. Great grandpa Herman Hagen. And an aunt, Kimberly Hagen-Bryant.
Visitation will take place Wednesday October 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be Thursday October 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Burial to follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
Memorials may be made to Rowan’s College Fund.
