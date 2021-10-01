Miles Patrick Fitzpatrick, 75, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 7, 1946, in Jacksonville, the son of Miles F. and Lena M. Maloney Fitzpatrick. He married Diana Leavell on July 6, 1980, in Lynnville. Though they were later divorced, they remained close friends.
Patrick is survived by two stepchildren, Angela Leavell-Bartz of Jacksonville, and Jeremy Willard (wife, Stefanie) of New Hudson, Michigan; five step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Mike (wife, Patty) Fitzpatrick of Jacksonville, three sisters, Alicia Craigmiles (husband, Ronnie) and Mary Ellen Gordon both of Springfield, and Marlena Hayes (husband, Patrick) of Chicago, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, John Fitzpatrick of California.
Patrick, or “Francis”, “Pat”, “Fitz,” or “Sammy” or any of the other nicknames by which he was known, was a graduate of Routt High School and worked at AC Humko in Jacksonville for many years. He also helped on the family farm southwest of Jacksonville. Patrick was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as an Armor Crewman in the 1st Calvary, 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He was a member of the Church of Our Saviour, and had been a member of the Moose and Elks. Patrick took much pleasure vacationing in Florida and spending time at the condo on the beach. He also found much enjoyment socializing with friends at the local establishments around town.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and the Church of Our Saviour. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.