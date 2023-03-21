Mildred Pavish

Mildred “Milly Lou” Pavish, 94, formerly of East Alton, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Center.
Born Dec. 26, 1928 in Calhoun County, IL, she was the daughter of Harold and Mary Jane (Waggoner) Killebrew.
Milly Lou worked cleaning houses and then became a caregiver in the home healthcare field. She was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include four sons, Danny Lee (Martha) Pavish of Colorado, Larry Pavish of Merrillville, IN, Robert Pavish of Humble, TX, and Earl (Kim) Pavish of Alton; a daughter, Julie (Kenneth) Hendricks of Crown Point, IN; 9 grandchildren, Masami, Nathan, Louise, Joshua, Jeffrey, Jessica, Amber, Cody and McKenzie; 6 great grandchildren; her brother, Leo Killebrew of Bethalto; and a niece and nephews, Wendy, Mark, and Scott.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
