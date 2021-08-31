Surviving is husband, Roger of Bluffs; sons, Nate (Bobette Walker) Barnett of Springfield, Corey (Macenzie) Barnett, Drew (Kennedy) Barnett, Lance Barnett, Lathan Barnett and Landon Barnett all of Bluffs; grandchildren, Beckett, Dakota and Bryar Barnett; sister, Lavonne (Paul) Newton of Mt. Sterling; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Michelle enjoyed boating, sitting by the pool and attending her son’s sporting events.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will be held Saturday, 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with Michelle’s medical bills. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
