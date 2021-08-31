Michelle-Barnett-1630421254.jpeg
Michelle P. Barnett, 50, of Bluffs passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 221, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield. She was born, June 12, 1971, in Rushville, the daughter of Douglas and Ruth Schenk Reische. She married Roger Barnett, Aug. 31, 1991, in Mt. Sterling.

Surviving is husband, Roger of Bluffs; sons, Nate (Bobette Walker) Barnett of Springfield, Corey (Macenzie) Barnett, Drew (Kennedy) Barnett, Lance Barnett, Lathan Barnett and Landon Barnett all of Bluffs; grandchildren, Beckett, Dakota and Bryar Barnett; sister, Lavonne (Paul) Newton of Mt. Sterling; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Michelle enjoyed boating, sitting by the pool and attending her son’s sporting events.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will be held Saturday, 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with Michelle’s medical bills. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com


 