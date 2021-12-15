Michael W. Price, 70, of Jerseyville passed away on December 5, 2021. He was born on September 13, 1951 to Ollie H. & Alberta M. (Hunter) Price in Carrollton. He was a handyman and a member of Delhi Baptist Church. Michael is survived by siblings: Sharon Elmer, Leon Price, David Price, Ollie Price, Jr., Frank Price, and Mark Price. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Ruth Ann Price, Janet Price, Marcella Branham, Evelyn Morris, Alberta Price, James Price, Carl Price, Jerry Price, Larry Price, and Bruce Price. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and no services will be held.
Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.