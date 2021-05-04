Michael S. Poss, age 69 of Fairview Heights, IL, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Memorial Hospital West in Belleville, IL.
He was born on February 15, 1952, in Highland, IL, the son of Homer and Colleen (nee Sackett) Poss Jr..
He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.
Michael was born in Highland and attended Highland High School. He then attended 2 years at SIUC. He worked part time at Oberbeck Feed in Highland and later at D&L Disposal. He has been disabled since 1991. He enjoyed music, collecting albums, coins, and stamps. He liked photography and reading poetry.
Survivors include :
Sister - Sherry L. Fletcher, Highland, IL
Brother - Keith T. (Laurie) Poss, Greenville, IL
Sister - Sheila L. Beil (Twin), Highland, IL
Niece - Jamie Lynn (James) Patrick, Columbia, MO
Niece - Jennifer Ann (Michael) Gilbert, St. Louis, MO
Nephew - Ryan Matthew (Melissa) Poss, Highland, IL
Great Niece - Hannah Patrick, Columbia, MO
Great Nephew - Hudson Patrick, Columbia, MO
Great Nephew - Griffin Gilbert, St. Louis, MO
Great Nephew - Harrison Poss, Highland, IL
Great Niece - Corinne Poss, Highland, IL
He was preceded in death by :
Father - Homer H. Poss Jr.- Died 1/18/2005
Mother - Colleen --- Poss nee Sackett - 1/22/2019
Sister - Shelly Lee Poss - Died 5/21/1964 (Twin)
Brother In-Law - John L. "Jack" Fletcher - Died 1/17/1999
Brother In-Law - Lynn E. Beil - Died 3/31/2021
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Graveside funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 07, 2021, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Rev. nancy Gmache officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family.